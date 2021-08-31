Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.16

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $121.64 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 870,228,181 coins and its circulating supply is 775,550,007 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

