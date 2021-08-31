Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $377.50

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 377.50 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 376.30 ($4.92), with a volume of 7239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375.50 ($4.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KETL. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.57).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £778.49 million and a PE ratio of 32.09.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

