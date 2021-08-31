StrongHands Price Up 20.8% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $498,754.11 and approximately $12.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,704,004,378 coins and its circulating supply is 17,290,810,024 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars.

