Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Head to Head Review

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.93%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60%

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 60.26 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -54.50

Stryve Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Stryve Foods beats Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

