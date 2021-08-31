Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys 259,108 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25,034.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 15.8% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,420,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,405,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,605,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,598,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,544. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

