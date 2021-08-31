Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $35.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1,757.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 15.8% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $35,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. 49,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,186. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63.

