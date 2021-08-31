Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.92

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 69646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

