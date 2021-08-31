SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. SUKU has a market capitalization of $72.44 million and $2.26 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 84.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

