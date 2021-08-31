Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS SMTOY opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

