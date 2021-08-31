Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOHVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

