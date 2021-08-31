Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,285 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,443,116 shares of company stock worth $188,967,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

