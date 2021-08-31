Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

