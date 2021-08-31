Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,880,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after acquiring an additional 663,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,811,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

