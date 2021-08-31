Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after buying an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 102,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $9,254,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,671,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $270.53 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.42 and its 200-day moving average is $270.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

