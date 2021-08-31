Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000.

IGSB opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

