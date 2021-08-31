Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 415 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 0.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.57 and a 200-day moving average of $285.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $217.40 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

