Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 424.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.87. 257,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,486. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

