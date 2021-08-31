Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 3,485 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 0.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after purchasing an additional 344,660 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,423,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 274,529 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,788,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,390,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. 43,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,360. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30.

