Summit Asset Management LLC Has $15.90 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,449,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 172,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.69. 194,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,646. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

