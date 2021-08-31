Summit Asset Management LLC Has $25.25 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 503,477 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period.

SCHM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.05. 614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $80.51.

