Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 391,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.