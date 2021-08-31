Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 10.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $34,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 39,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

