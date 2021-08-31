Summit Insights Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $325.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Summit Insights from $275.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.22.

CRWD traded down $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.00. 8,068,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,334 shares of company stock worth $75,926,213. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

