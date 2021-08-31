Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUM opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

