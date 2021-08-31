Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 845,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $781.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.