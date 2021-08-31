Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.88

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 4348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.
About Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)
Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.
