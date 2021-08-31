Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.88

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 4348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

