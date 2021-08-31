Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 146,456 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

