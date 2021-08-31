Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Shares of SMCI opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.