Suretly (SUR) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $61,702.19 and approximately $50.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00056576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00833051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

