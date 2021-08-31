Surevest LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,231 shares of company stock valued at $358,439,832. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,909.39 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,929.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,685.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2,405.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

