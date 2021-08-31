Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

