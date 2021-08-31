SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $23,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $559.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $565.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.38. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

