Swap (XWP) Market Cap Reaches $332,535.22

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $332,535.22 and $413.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,887,866 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

