Swarm City Hits 24-Hour Volume of $80.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $368,177.12 and approximately $80.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

