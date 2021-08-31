Swerve Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Swerve has a market cap of $12.43 million and $4.50 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,757,846 coins and its circulating supply is 14,598,375 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

