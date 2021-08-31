Swick Mining Services Limited (ASX:SWK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Swick Mining Services Limited (ASX:SWK) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Swick Mining Services’s previous final dividend of $0.003.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Swick Mining Services Company Profile
