SwiftCash (SWIFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a market cap of $191,056.86 and approximately $39.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 186,169,978 coins and its circulating supply is 185,449,547 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

