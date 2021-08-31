Swiss National Bank Acquires 70,068 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,068 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Alphabet worth $2,994,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,895.22. 19,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,919.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,632.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,366.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

