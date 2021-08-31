Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Alphabet worth $3,012,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,914.21. 22,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,685.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,405.77. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,929.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.