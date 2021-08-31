Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,639,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,056 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Comcast worth $1,062,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 367,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $277.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

