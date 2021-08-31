Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Honeywell International worth $622,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

