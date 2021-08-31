Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,561,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280,092 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Micron Technology worth $387,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of MU traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. 643,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,209,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

