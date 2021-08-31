Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,334 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Raytheon Technologies worth $528,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 94,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,680. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.