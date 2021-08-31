Swiss National Bank Buys 313,509 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,347,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of CVS Health worth $446,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 380,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

