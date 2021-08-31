Swiss National Bank Buys 37,684 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of American Tower worth $489,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.91. 43,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,307. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $291.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

