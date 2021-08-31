Swiss National Bank Buys 49,379 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of ServiceNow worth $439,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $644.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $643.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.