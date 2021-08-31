Swiss National Bank Buys 81,467 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $810,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 984,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,619,000 after acquiring an additional 248,578 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 159,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.06. 17,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $560.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.