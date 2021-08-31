Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,080,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598,575 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of AT&T worth $836,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 564,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.