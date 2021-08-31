Swiss National Bank Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,002 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of The Home Depot worth $1,399,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.45. The company has a market capitalization of $343.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

