Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,790 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $463,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,825,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,327,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

